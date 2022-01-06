LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

IP weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Published on: 06 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • IP injunctions—Chancellor of the High Court confirms the UK does have long-arm jurisdiction…for now! (Easygroup v Beauty Perfectionists)
  • Post-Brexit recordal of licences and security interests against trade marks and designs
  • The biggest US trade mark rulings of 2021
  • Copyright
  • Website blocking order granted (Nintendo Co v BT)
  • Website blocking order granted (Columbia Picture Industries v BT)
  • Patent disputes
Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the High Court decision in Easygroup v Beauty Perfectionists which confirms that, for actions commenced before the UK left the EU, it retains jurisdiction to grant trade mark injunctions with effect across the whole of the EU, analysis of the IPEC and Chancery Division’s decision to grant a website blocking order in Nintendo v BT and Columbia Picture v BT respectively, and news that the EPO’s Legal Board of Appeal has dismissed the appeals relating to the designation of an AI system named DABUS as a patent inventor. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

