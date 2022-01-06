IP weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the High Court decision in Easygroup v Beauty Perfectionists which confirms that, for actions commenced before the UK left the EU, it retains jurisdiction to grant trade mark injunctions with effect across the whole of the EU, analysis of the IPEC and Chancery Division’s decision to grant a website blocking order in Nintendo v BT and Columbia Picture v BT respectively, and news that the EPO’s Legal Board of Appeal has dismissed the appeals relating to the designation of an AI system named DABUS as a patent inventor. or to read the full analysis.