Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

IP weekly highlights—5 October 2017

IP weekly highlights—5 October 2017
Published on: 05 October 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • IP weekly highlights—5 October 2017
  • In this issue:
  • Designs
  • Court of Justice rules on cross-border RCD infringement (Nintendo v BigBen)
  • Opinion on component parts of complex products (Acacia v Pneusgarda)
  • General IP
  • Unjustified Threats Act aims to smooth IP disputes and protect SMEs
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • Maximum sentence for online copyright infringement rises to ten years
  • Life sciences
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of IP weekly highlights includes clarification from the Court of Justice in the Nintendo v BigBen judgment on the scope of the court’s jurisdiction in cross-border registered Community design cases. It also contains details of the changes made to the criminal law provisions for online copyright infringement to extend the maximum sentence available from two years to ten years. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

The Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime

What are OFTOs?Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) are the owners of offshore transmission assets which connect offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity network. The transmission assets comprise everything between the offshore point of connection with the generating wind farm assets and the

LEXISNEXIS

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More