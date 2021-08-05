menu-search
Legal News

IP weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Published on: 05 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • IP weekly highlights—5 August 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • Sky kicks off again—and meets with success at the Court of Appeal (Sky v SkyKick)
  • Patents
  • Roche Diabetes Care succeeds in UK Medtech patent dispute against Insulet (Insulet v Roche Diabetes Care)
  • No Renaissance for fintech share trading computer patent application (Renaissance Technologies v Comptroller General of Patents)
  • European Commission announces plans for new SEPs framework
  • Designs
  • EU—Advocate General considers unregistered Community design protection for partial designs (Ferrari v Mansory Design)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Appeal’s ruling in Sky v SkyKick which considered the bounds of bad faith in trade mark law, the High Court’s decision in Insulet v Roche Diabetes Care which concerned the infringement of a patent for an insulin pump and the Advocate General’s opinion in Ferrari v Mansory Design which considered the conditions in which the appearance of a part of a product may be protected as an unregistered Community design. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

