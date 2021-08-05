IP weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Appeal’s ruling in Sky v SkyKick which considered the bounds of bad faith in trade mark law, the High Court’s decision in Insulet v Roche Diabetes Care which concerned the infringement of a patent for an insulin pump and the Advocate General’s opinion in Ferrari v Mansory Design which considered the conditions in which the appearance of a part of a product may be protected as an unregistered Community design. or to read the full analysis.