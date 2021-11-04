IP weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Justice case, Ferrari v Mansory, in which it was considered when complex products could attract unregistered Community design rights, the launch of a consultation by the IPO on how artificial intelligence should be dealt with in the patent and copyright systems after concerns regarding certain barriers were raised and an announcement that the UK IPO has joined the WIPO for Creators as a partner, a platform set up to bring awareness of creators’ IP rights. or to read the full analysis.