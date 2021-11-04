LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

IP weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Published on: 04 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Designs
  • Court of Justice explains when parts of complex products attract unregistered Community design right (Ferrari v Mansory Design)
  • General IP
  • IPO launches consultation on dealing with AI in relation to patents and copyright
  • UK IPO joins as first Member State sponsor for WIPO for creators
  • Confidential Information
  • No damages for de minimis data misuse (Rolfe v Veale Wasbrough Vizards LLP)
Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Justice case, Ferrari v Mansory, in which it was considered when complex products could attract unregistered Community design rights, the launch of a consultation by the IPO on how artificial intelligence should be dealt with in the patent and copyright systems after concerns regarding certain barriers were raised and an announcement that the UK IPO has joined the WIPO for Creators as a partner, a platform set up to bring awareness of creators’ IP rights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

