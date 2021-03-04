Sign-in Help
Legal News

IP weekly highlights—4 March 2021

Published on: 04 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Patents
  • Court of Appeal limits Crown use defence (IPCom v Vodafone)
  • EPO opens public user consultation on EPC and PCT-EPO Guidelines
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • Blocking orders—cyberlocker websites and communication to the public (Capitol Records v BT)
  • ISP liability in the age of ‘stream ripping’ (Young Turks Recordings v BT)
  • Designs
  • International EU-protected designs—post-Brexit transition guidance from IPO
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes a Court of Appeal ruling in which it was held that authorisation from the Crown to perform an act does not provide a defence to patent infringement if the act authorised does not necessarily involve patent infringement, analysis of two website blocking order cases: Capitol Records v BT and Young Turks Recordings v BT and new guidance published by the IPO for businesses and holders of international EU-protected designs, including information on the creation of the re-registered international design. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

