- IP weekly highlights—4 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Patents
- Court of Appeal limits Crown use defence (IPCom v Vodafone)
- EPO opens public user consultation on EPC and PCT-EPO Guidelines
- Copyright & associated rights
- Blocking orders—cyberlocker websites and communication to the public (Capitol Records v BT)
- ISP liability in the age of ‘stream ripping’ (Young Turks Recordings v BT)
- Designs
- International EU-protected designs—post-Brexit transition guidance from IPO
- Trade marks/passing off
- EUIPO publishes new examination guidelines for trade marks
- Internet
- European Commission launches process to select next Registry for .eu TLD
- Microsoft and press publishers call for arbitration provisions to ensure fairness
- Nominet expands law enforcement landing pages
- How do you provide ranking transparency under the Platform-to-business (P2B) Regulation?
- Future of e-signatures for real estate, corporate and finance transactions
- General IP
- IPO publishes further information on temporary fee changes
- February 2021 UK-China Intellectual Property Newsletter published
Article summary
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes a Court of Appeal ruling in which it was held that authorisation from the Crown to perform an act does not provide a defence to patent infringement if the act authorised does not necessarily involve patent infringement, analysis of two website blocking order cases: Capitol Records v BT and Young Turks Recordings v BT and new guidance published by the IPO for businesses and holders of international EU-protected designs, including information on the creation of the re-registered international design.
