IP weekly highlights—4 March 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes a Court of Appeal ruling in which it was held that authorisation from the Crown to perform an act does not provide a defence to patent infringement if the act authorised does not necessarily involve patent infringement, analysis of two website blocking order cases: Capitol Records v BT and Young Turks Recordings v BT and new guidance published by the IPO for businesses and holders of international EU-protected designs, including information on the creation of the re-registered international design. or to read the full analysis.