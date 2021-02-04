- IP weekly highlights—4 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Trade marks/passing off
- What’s in a name? Trade marks and concurrent use (Cormeton Fire Protection v Cormeton Electronics)
- Splitting brand ownership and targeting (Lifestyle Equities CV v Amazon UK Services Ltd)
- IPO adds functional tools to online trade mark application form
- Patents
- UK Patents Court finds DNA sequencing patents inventive, sufficient and infringed (Illumina v Latvia MGI Tech)
- Designs
- Registration of designs—post-Brexit transition guidance from IPO
More...
- Copyright & associated rights
- PRS for Music launches new licensing portal for small ticketed events
- Internet
- Online Harms government response—which companies will be in scope?
- Can I keep my .eu domain name?
- General IP
- Raconteur and CITMA publish report on IP landscape for 2021
Article summary
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of Cormeton Fire Protection v Cormeton Electronics which concerned the concurrent use of a word as a trade name prior to its registration as a trade mark, the Patents Court’s judgment in Illumina v Latvia MGI Tech which included the first application by the lower courts of the Supreme Court’s 2020 decision in Regeneron, and updated guidance from the IPO covering a number of areas including the Registered Designs Act 1949.
