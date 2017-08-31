Sign-in Help
IP weekly highlights—31 August 2017

  • In this issue:
  • Databases
  • High Court finds infringement of database right and copyright (Technomed v Bluecrest)
  • Designs
  • Kitchen furniture case—design infringement not upheld (Neptune v Devol)
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • New Balance win highest award in Chinese trade mark dispute
  • Internet
  • London’s first Chief Digital Officer appointed
Article summary

This week’s edition of IP weekly highlights includes details of the High Court judgments on infringement of database right and copyright in Technomed v Bluecrest and on UK unregistered designs in Neptune v Devol and news on London’s first Chief Digital Officer. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

