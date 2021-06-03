- IP weekly highlights—3 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Copyright & associated rights
- Joint authorship—IMDb film credits in Florence Foster Jenkins saga (Martin v Kogan)
- Know-how and research & development
- IP waiver talks hinge on use of big pharma’s trade secrets
- Internet
- EUIPO publishes study to describe methods employed by cybersquatters
- Patents
- EPO announces decommissioning of CMS from 1 January 2022
More...
- SPCs and the Northern Ireland Protocol—post-Brexit transition guidance from the IPO
Article summary
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of Martin v Kogan (the latest in a number of judgments) in which the IPEC was tasked with ruling on the appropriate credit for a joint author on IMDb, a study published by the EUIPO on cybersquatting which seeks to quantify the phenomenon of cybersquatting and explain practices employed by cybersquatters, commentary on IP waiver for COVID-19 vaccines and its impact on trade secrets and an announcement from the EPO that its web-based online filing service, CMS, will be decommissioned and fully replaced by its new service, Online Filing 2.0, from 1 January 2022.
