menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / IP / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

IP weekly highlights—3 June 2021

IP weekly highlights—3 June 2021
Published on: 03 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • IP weekly highlights—3 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • Joint authorship—IMDb film credits in Florence Foster Jenkins saga (Martin v Kogan)
  • Know-how and research & development
  • IP waiver talks hinge on use of big pharma’s trade secrets
  • Internet
  • EUIPO publishes study to describe methods employed by cybersquatters
  • Patents
  • EPO announces decommissioning of CMS from 1 January 2022
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of Martin v Kogan (the latest in a number of judgments) in which the IPEC was tasked with ruling on the appropriate credit for a joint author on IMDb, a study published by the EUIPO on cybersquatting which seeks to quantify the phenomenon of cybersquatting and explain practices employed by cybersquatters, commentary on IP waiver for COVID-19 vaccines and its impact on trade secrets and an announcement from the EPO that its web-based online filing service, CMS, will be decommissioned and fully replaced by its new service, Online Filing 2.0, from 1 January 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More