- IP weekly highlights—3 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Trade marks/passing off
- Court of Appeal dismisses appeal against IPEC decision to stay trade mark dispute (Lifestyle Equities v Hornby Street)
- Opinion of Advocate General on acquiescence following a request for a preliminary ruling by the German Federal Court of Justice (HEITEC AG v HEITECH Promotion GmbH)
- Patents
- Commission launches compulsory patents licensing initiative
- Commission to seek views on unitary supplementary protection certificates
- General IP
- UK Bill would waive IP on pandemic vaccines and treatments
- Commission launches stakeholder community of practice on smart use of IP
- Know-how/R & D
- Publicity order granted under the Trade Secrets Regulations (Salt Ship Design v Prysmian Powerlink)
Welcome to this week’s edition of the IP weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from the world of IP. These highlights focus on the key rights of copyright and associated rights, database rights, trade marks and passing off, designs, and patents as well as covering issues relating to confidential information, know-how R&D and IP disputes all mainly from a UK and European perspective.
