IP weekly highlights—3 August 2017

Published on: 03 August 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Copyright
  • Parts of the Digital Economy Act 2017 come into force
  • Trade marks
  • Prescriptive approach rejected in likelihood of confusion cases (Meica v EUIPO)
  • Life Sciences
  • EMA to suspend some activities to minimise Brexit disruption
  • Further exploration of consent process in sharing genomics data needed
  • EMA consults on better approaches to medicines for older people
Article summary

This week’s edition of IP highlights includes details of the commencement of certain provisions of the Digital Economy Act 2017, analysis of the Meica v EUIPO case relating the rejection of the prescriptive approach in likelihood of confusion cases and details of the European Medicines Agency’s Brexit continuity plans. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

