Legal News

IP weekly highlights—29 July 2021

Published on: 29 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Patents
  • Patent for pneumococci vaccine deemed obvious to try (Wyeth v Merck)
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • Trade mark application amounted to passing off (Litecoin Foundation v Inshallah)
  • General IP
  • IPO publishes its 2020 official statistics
  • IPO publishes annual review of their collective rights management in the UK
  • Confidential Information
Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of Wyeth v Merck in which the Court of Appeal upheld the previous ruling that a patent for a vaccination against pneumococci bacteria was obvious, the case of Litecoin Foundation v Inshallah in which a trade mark application involving a trade mark dealer and other parties was held to be passing off and an instrument of fraud and the publication by the IPO of its official statistics relating to its 2020 annual business activity. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

