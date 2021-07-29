IP weekly highlights—29 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of Wyeth v Merck in which the Court of Appeal upheld the previous ruling that a patent for a vaccination against pneumococci bacteria was obvious, the case of Litecoin Foundation v Inshallah in which a trade mark application involving a trade mark dealer and other parties was held to be passing off and an instrument of fraud and the publication by the IPO of its official statistics relating to its 2020 annual business activity. or to read the full analysis.