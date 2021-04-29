IP weekly highlights—29 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the General Court's finding in Hasbro v EUIPO that Hasbro's 'evergreening' attempts for the word MONOPOLY amounted to bad faith, analysis of the General Court's decision to annul the EUIPO's invalidity finding relating to a design registration for a Lego brick—holding that the EUIPO had failed to consider whether Lego had a defence under Article 8(3) of Regulation (EC) 6/2002 which exempts modular products from the general 'must fit' exclusion from design protection under Article 8(2), and analysis of the IPEC's judgment in the copyright infringement claim FBT v Let Them Eat Vinyl in which claims for loss of opportunity, notional royalty and loss of licence fee were made.