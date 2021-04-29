- IP weekly highlights—29 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Trade marks/passing off
- General Court upholds EUIPO decision that ‘evergreening’ trade marks is bad faith (Hasbro v EUIPO (T-663/19))
- Designs
- Lego retains design registration for its iconic Lego brick as General Court annuls invalidity decision (Lego A/S v EUIPO)
- Copyright & associated rights
- Copyright infringement damages—claims for loss of opportunity, notional royalty and loss of licence fee (FBT v Let Them Eat Vinyl)
- IPO seeks views on Beijing Treaty on Audiovisual Performances
- Lord Frost to speak to Parliamentary Committee about performing arts sector
- Patents
- Joint study published on trends in low-carbon energy innovation from 2000–2019
- General IP
- Call for proposals to raise awareness about IP value and damage caused by counterfeiting and piracy published in Official Journal
- IPO issues directions on filing renewal applications electronically
- IPO launches transformation programme to create single system for registered IP
- Court of Appeal Judge gives address on the digital future of dispute resolution
- Lord Sales discusses challenges and benefits of digitalisation in law
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
Article summary
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the General Court’s finding in Hasbro v EUIPO that Hasbro’s ‘evergreening’ attempts for the word MONOPOLY amounted to bad faith, analysis of the General Court’s decision to annul the EUIPO’s invalidity finding relating to a design registration for a Lego brick—holding that the EUIPO had failed to consider whether Lego had a defence under Article 8(3) of Regulation (EC) 6/2002 which exempts modular products from the general ‘must fit’ exclusion from design protection under Article 8(2), and analysis of the IPEC’s judgment in the copyright infringement claim FBT v Let Them Eat Vinyl in which claims for loss of opportunity, notional royalty and loss of licence fee were made.
