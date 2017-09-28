Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

IP weekly highlights—28 September 2017

IP weekly highlights—28 September 2017
Published on: 28 September 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • IP weekly highlights—28 September 2017
  • In this issue:
  • Designs
  • Court of Justice clarifies approach to earlier designs (Easy Sanitary Solutions v EUIPO)
  • General IP
  • Data protection in the UK after Brexit—Data Protection Bill 2017 published
  • Brexit: policy paper for cross-border framework—an EU perspective
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • What’s next for IP crime?
  • Life sciences
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of IP weekly highlights includes clarification from the Court of Justice on the approach to be taken to the assessment of the novelty and individual character of a design registration over earlier designs in Easy Sanitary Solutions v EUIPO. There is also clarification of the new Data Protection Bill which will among other things implement the General Data Protection Regulation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

LEXISNEXIS

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to

LEXISNEXIS

Notice of acting

Case number [insert number][In the principal registryORIn the [insert court location] FAMILY court]Sitting at [insert place]Notice of actingBetween[insert petitioner name]Petitionerand[insert respondent name]RespondentTake notice that we [insert name of firm] have been appointed to act as the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More