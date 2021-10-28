LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

IP weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Published on: 28 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Autumn Budget 2021
  • Autumn Budget 2021—increased funding, R&D investment and improved connectivity at the heart of announcements for TMT, IP and Life Sciences sectors
  • Patents
  • Patents—licensing agreements and EPC 2000 claims (Royalty Pharma v Boehringer)
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • Website blocking order granted against UK’s major ISPs (Columbia Pictures Industries Inc v BT)
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • UK extended passing off and EUIPO decisions (Indo European Foods v EUIPO)
Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of Royalty Pharma v Boehringer which provides clarity on European Patent Convention 2000 claims, a successful blocking order to Columbia Pictures against the UK’s six biggest ISPs in respect of a number of illegal streaming websites, and clarity on the use of extended passing off as applied in the UK from the EUIPO. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

