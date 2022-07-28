LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
IP weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Published on: 28 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Patents
  • Court of Appeal upholds validity of glaucoma treatment patent (Alcon v Pharmathen & Aspire)
  • EPO launches patent top-up searches to find earlier national rights
  • EPO and Ukrpatent sign MoU on Reinforced Partnership agreement
  • UPC announces adoption of official documents during UPC Administrative Committee meeting
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • The Colour Purple (Nestle v Cadbury)
  • UK IPO joins WIPO’s global brands database
Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the IP weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from the world of IP. These highlights focus on the key rights of copyright and associated rights, database rights, trade marks and passing off, designs, and patents as well as covering issues relating to confidential information, know-how R&D and IP disputes all mainly from a UK and European perspective. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

