IP weekly highlights—28 January 2021

Published on: 28 January 2021
Updated on: 28 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • AG’s opinion—users of peer-to-peer networks and communication to the public (Mircom v Telenet)
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • Permission to serve a claim out of the jurisdiction is upheld (Lyle & Scott v American Eagle Outfitters)
  • Patents
  • Patents Court considers disclosure applications in FRAND licensing dispute (Interdigital v Lenovo)
  • Internet
  • High Court finds domain names are intangible personal property (Hanger Holdings Ltd v Perlake Corp SA)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of a number of cases, including the Advocate General’s opinion in Mircom v Telenet on whether users of a peer to peer network who download and upload parts of a file undertake a ‘communication to the public’, the judgment in Interdigital Technology v Lenovo Group regarding disclosure applications in a FRAND licensing dispute and the ruling in Lyle & Scott v American Eagle Outfitters in which the court upheld a decision to grant permission to serve a claim for breach of contract and passing off out of the jurisdiction. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

