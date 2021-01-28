- IP weekly highlights—28 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Copyright & associated rights
- AG’s opinion—users of peer-to-peer networks and communication to the public (Mircom v Telenet)
- Trade marks/passing off
- Permission to serve a claim out of the jurisdiction is upheld (Lyle & Scott v American Eagle Outfitters)
- Patents
- Patents Court considers disclosure applications in FRAND licensing dispute (Interdigital v Lenovo)
- Internet
- High Court finds domain names are intangible personal property (Hanger Holdings Ltd v Perlake Corp SA)
- General damages awarded for libel causing serious financial loss (Summerfield Browne v Waymouth)
- Confidential Information
- Are confidential information protections still fit for purpose? (Travel Counsellors Ltd v Trailfinders Ltd)
- Queen’s Bench Guide updated—January 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- New Checklist
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of a number of cases, including the Advocate General’s opinion in Mircom v Telenet on whether users of a peer to peer network who download and upload parts of a file undertake a ‘communication to the public’, the judgment in Interdigital Technology v Lenovo Group regarding disclosure applications in a FRAND licensing dispute and the ruling in Lyle & Scott v American Eagle Outfitters in which the court upheld a decision to grant permission to serve a claim for breach of contract and passing off out of the jurisdiction.
