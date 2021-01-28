IP weekly highlights—28 January 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of a number of cases, including the Advocate General’s opinion in Mircom v Telenet on whether users of a peer to peer network who download and upload parts of a file undertake a ‘communication to the public’, the judgment in Interdigital Technology v Lenovo Group regarding disclosure applications in a FRAND licensing dispute and the ruling in Lyle & Scott v American Eagle Outfitters in which the court upheld a decision to grant permission to serve a claim for breach of contract and passing off out of the jurisdiction. or to read the full analysis.