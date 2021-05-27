menu-search
Legal News

IP weekly highlights—27 May 2021

Published on: 27 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Patents
  • Order for alternative service in a Hague Service Convention state unjustified and set aside as circumstances not exceptional (Godo v Huawei)
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • Calculating interest on damages in copyright infringement dispute (FBT Productions v Let Them Eat Vinyl)
  • Scottish Court of Session grants injunction, in copyright case on communication to the public (Sky UK Ltd v Alex Cherrie)
  • Decision on the relevant time for determining a lis alibi pendens (Trappit v American Express Europe)
  • Internet
  • Facebook Oversight Board’s decision regarding President Trump’s account suspension (Case decision 2021-001-FB-FBR)
Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the judgment in Godo v Huawei in which the court considered the circumstances that would be required in order to justify an order for alternative service in a Hague Service Convention state, the calculation of interest on the damages awarded in a copyright infringement dispute concerning Eminem’s album ‘Infinite’ in FBT Productions v Let Them Eat Vinyl, and analysis of the Facebook Oversight Board’s decision regarding President Trump’s account suspension, in which it upheld Facebook’s decision to temporarily suspend Trump’s account following the content he posted during the US Capitol riots but held that it was improper to impose an ‘indefinite suspension’ as a penalty. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

