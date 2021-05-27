IP weekly highlights—27 May 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the judgment in Godo v Huawei in which the court considered the circumstances that would be required in order to justify an order for alternative service in a Hague Service Convention state, the calculation of interest on the damages awarded in a copyright infringement dispute concerning Eminem’s album ‘Infinite’ in FBT Productions v Let Them Eat Vinyl, and analysis of the Facebook Oversight Board’s decision regarding President Trump’s account suspension, in which it upheld Facebook’s decision to temporarily suspend Trump’s account following the content he posted during the US Capitol riots but held that it was improper to impose an ‘indefinite suspension’ as a penalty. or to read the full analysis.