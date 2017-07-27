IP weekly highlights—27 July 2017

Article summary

This week’s edition of IP highlights includes the Supreme Court’s new approach to patent infringement in Actavis v Eli Lilly, and analysis on the Court of Justice judgment in Ornua Co-operative Ltd v Tindale & Stanton Ltd España SL on uniform protection in trade mark cases. This edition also provides details of provisions of the Intellectual Property (Unjustified Threats) Act 2017 (IP(UT)A 2017) relating to unjustified threats to bring proceedings for infringements, that will come into force on 1 October 2017. or to read the full analysis.