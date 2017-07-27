- IP weekly highlights—27 July 2017
- In this issue:
- Patents
- Exploring patent infringement (Actavis v Eli Lilly)
- Trade marks
- Court of Justice answers questions on uniform protection in trade mark cases (Ornua Co-operative Ltd v Tindale & Stanton Ltd España SL)
- Court of Justice dismisses appeal in XKING opposition (Continental Reifen v Michelin)
- IPO launches trade mark timeline
- More than 41 million fake goods seized at EU borders in 2016
- General IP
More...
- Intellectual Property (Unjustified Threats) Act 2017 (Commencement and Transitional Provisions) Regulations 2017
- Guidance on extension of UK intellectual property rights abroad updated
- Life sciences
- Lords Committee begins inquiry into Life Sciences and the Industrial Strategy
- European Commission seeks feedback on digital transformation of healthcare in the EU
- Brexit
- Brexit negotiations—weighing up the opportunities and the risks for Norway
- Media, broadcasting & entertainment
- Open justice and criminal court proceedings (Khuja v Times Newspapers Ltd)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Coming up
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of IP highlights includes the Supreme Court’s new approach to patent infringement in Actavis v Eli Lilly, and analysis on the Court of Justice judgment in Ornua Co-operative Ltd v Tindale & Stanton Ltd España SL on uniform protection in trade mark cases. This edition also provides details of provisions of the Intellectual Property (Unjustified Threats) Act 2017 (IP(UT)A 2017) relating to unjustified threats to bring proceedings for infringements, that will come into force on 1 October 2017.
