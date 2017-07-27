Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

IP weekly highlights—27 July 2017

IP weekly highlights—27 July 2017
Published on: 27 July 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • IP weekly highlights—27 July 2017
  • In this issue:
  • Patents
  • Exploring patent infringement (Actavis v Eli Lilly)
  • Trade marks
  • Court of Justice answers questions on uniform protection in trade mark cases (Ornua Co-operative Ltd v Tindale & Stanton Ltd España SL)
  • Court of Justice dismisses appeal in XKING opposition (Continental Reifen v Michelin)
  • IPO launches trade mark timeline
  • More than 41 million fake goods seized at EU borders in 2016
  • General IP
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of IP highlights includes the Supreme Court’s new approach to patent infringement in Actavis v Eli Lilly, and analysis on the Court of Justice judgment in Ornua Co-operative Ltd v Tindale & Stanton Ltd España SL on uniform protection in trade mark cases. This edition also provides details of provisions of the Intellectual Property (Unjustified Threats) Act 2017 (IP(UT)A 2017) relating to unjustified threats to bring proceedings for infringements, that will come into force on 1 October 2017. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

This Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international perspective and includes some comparative examples from other

LEXISNEXIS

Common financial covenants

This Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan to value ratioIt explains:

LEXISNEXIS

Notice of acting

Case number [insert number][In the principal registryORIn the [insert court location] FAMILY court]Sitting at [insert place]Notice of actingBetween[insert petitioner name]Petitionerand[insert respondent name]RespondentTake notice that we [insert name of firm] have been appointed to act as the

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More