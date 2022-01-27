- IP weekly highlights—27 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Patents
- Preliminary issues in patent infringement claim—estoppel and abuse of process (Neurim v Generics)
- Apple succeeds in invalidating Optis’ patents in latest technical trial (Optis v Apple)
- Trade marks/passing off
- Consent considered in trade mark infringement and passing off claim (Urbanbubble Ltd v Urban Evolution Property Management Ltd)
- Hermes challenges Rothchild’s MetaBirkin-branded NFTs in the US
- Designs
- IPO calls for views on reviewing designs framework
More...
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the IP weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from the world of IP. These highlights focus on the key rights of copyright and associated rights, database rights, trade marks and passing off, designs, and patents as well as covering issues relating to confidential information, know-how R&D and IP disputes all mainly from a UK and European perspective.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.