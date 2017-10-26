Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

IP weekly highlights—26 October 2017

IP weekly highlights—26 October 2017
Published on: 26 October 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • IP weekly highlights—26 October 2017
  • In this issue:
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • TV format claim fails (BUMP v Endemol)
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • Jurisdiction in related trade mark actions clarified (Merck v Merck)
  • Court of Justice rules on deemed validity of trade marks (Raimund v Aigner)
  • Confidential information
  • Safeguarding of trade secrets among EU Member States
  • Designs
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of IP highlights includes a consideration of the High Court’s judgment in the BUMP v Endemol TV formats case, an analysis of the decision of the Court of Justice in Merck v Merck in relation to jurisdiction in related trade mark actions, and an overview of the EU Trade Secrets Directive. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Introduction to passing off

Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to

LEXISNEXIS

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

LEXISNEXIS

Overreaching—sales by trustees of land

Broadly, the doctrine of overreaching enables purchasers (which includes tenants and mortgagees) in good faith for money or money’s worth to rely solely on the legal title. In the case of registered land, this means the entries entered on the register of title, as it records ownership of the legal

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More