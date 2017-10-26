- IP weekly highlights—26 October 2017
- In this issue:
- Copyright & associated rights
- TV format claim fails (BUMP v Endemol)
- Trade marks/passing off
- Jurisdiction in related trade mark actions clarified (Merck v Merck)
- Court of Justice rules on deemed validity of trade marks (Raimund v Aigner)
- Confidential information
- Safeguarding of trade secrets among EU Member States
- Designs
More...
- Designs (International Registration of Industrial Designs) Order 2017
- Reputation management
- Service out in libel and malicious falsehood cases (Huda v Wells & Ors)
- High Court rules on preliminary issues in defamation dispute (Butt v Secretary of State for the Home Department)
- Life sciences
- Corporate spending on R&D hits record highs
- Government takes step forward on creation of pharmacopoeial public quality standard
- New funding announced for life sciences and research
- General IP
- Cross-border jurisdiction in lies and deceit take 2 (Bolagsupplysningen OÜ Ingrid Ilsjan v Svensk Handel AB)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Note
- Coming up
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of IP highlights includes a consideration of the High Court’s judgment in the BUMP v Endemol TV formats case, an analysis of the decision of the Court of Justice in Merck v Merck in relation to jurisdiction in related trade mark actions, and an overview of the EU Trade Secrets Directive.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.