Legal News

IP weekly highlights—26 August 2021

Published on: 26 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Patents
  • UPC to start operations in mid-2022 as Germany agrees to participate in UPCA
  • Designs
  • EUIPO and WIPO launch new tool for examining international designs
  • General IP
  • IPO publishes guidance on IP rights in Brazil and China
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • New and updated content
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes an announcement from the Unified Patent Court that it estimates that it will start operations around mid-2022, allowing Germany to participate in the Agreement on a Unified Patent Court following its signing of the ratification bill, a new tool from the EUIPO for examining international design registrations which are designated in the EU and new guidance from the IPO on enforcing IP rights in international territories. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

