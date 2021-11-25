- IP weekly highlights—25 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Patents
- Validity and essentiality in respect of standard essential patents (Optis Cellular Technology LLC v Apple Retail UK Ltd)
- Designs
- General Court interprets Regulation on Community Designs in invalidity proceedings (Sanford v EUIPO)
- Copyright & associated rights
- Tarantino can’t sell Pulp Fiction scenes as NFT—claim filed in California (Miramax LLC v Tarantino)
- Tolkien estate blocks ‘JRR Token’ cryptocurrency
- Trade marks/passing off
More...
- Managing trade mark and design portfolios post-Brexit
- New IPO Tribunal Practice Notice—what are the impacts and why is it necessary?
- General IP
- IPO publishes joint statement from G7 Heads
- IPO publishes new guidance on protecting IP in the UK
- EU Think Tank discusses UK’s possible re-joining of Lugano Convention
- European Commission JRC publishes report on world’s top R&D investor portfolios
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of Optis Cellular Technology LLC v Apple Retail UK Ltd in which the court confirmed the correct approach for determining issues of construction, validity and essentiality when considering standard essential patents, a successful appeal to the General Court in Sanford v EUIPO, relating to a declaration of invalidity in respect of a design for a label roll, and a US case concerning Quentin Tarantino’s plans to auction ‘exclusive scenes’ from the movie ‘Pulp Fiction’ in the form of non-fungible tokens which drew in copyright and trade mark considerations.
