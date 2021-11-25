IP weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of Optis Cellular Technology LLC v Apple Retail UK Ltd in which the court confirmed the correct approach for determining issues of construction, validity and essentiality when considering standard essential patents, a successful appeal to the General Court in Sanford v EUIPO, relating to a declaration of invalidity in respect of a design for a label roll, and a US case concerning Quentin Tarantino's plans to auction 'exclusive scenes' from the movie 'Pulp Fiction' in the form of non-fungible tokens which drew in copyright and trade mark considerations.