Legal News

IP weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Published on: 25 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Patents
  • Validity and essentiality in respect of standard essential patents (Optis Cellular Technology LLC v Apple Retail UK Ltd)
  • Designs
  • General Court interprets Regulation on Community Designs in invalidity proceedings (Sanford v EUIPO)
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • Tarantino can’t sell Pulp Fiction scenes as NFT—claim filed in California (Miramax LLC v Tarantino)
  • Tolkien estate blocks ‘JRR Token’ cryptocurrency
  • Trade marks/passing off
Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of Optis Cellular Technology LLC v Apple Retail UK Ltd in which the court confirmed the correct approach for determining issues of construction, validity and essentiality when considering standard essential patents, a successful appeal to the General Court in Sanford v EUIPO, relating to a declaration of invalidity in respect of a design for a label roll, and a US case concerning Quentin Tarantino’s plans to auction ‘exclusive scenes’ from the movie ‘Pulp Fiction’ in the form of non-fungible tokens which drew in copyright and trade mark considerations. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

