Legal News

IP weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Published on: 25 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • Neologisms as trade marks (Wirex v Cryptocarbon Global)
  • General IP
  • Government responds to IPO's AI and IP consultation
  • Internet
  • EUIPO study on dynamic blocking injunctions in the EU published
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • New and updated content
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the Wirex v Cryptocarbon Global case in which the court held that an invented word is not automatically precluded from being descriptive, the government’s response to the IPO’s call for views on artificial intelligence and IP and the publication of a study by the EUIPO on dynamic blocking injunctions in the EU. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

