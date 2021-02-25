Sign-in Help
IP weekly highlights—25 February 2021

Published on: 25 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • Misuse of Meghan Markle’s private information but does she own copyright? (HRH The Duchess of Sussex v Associated Newspapers Ltd)
  • Confidential Information
  • Childrens’ Services referrals—the duty of confidence and the public interest (A local authority v AM)
  • General IP
  • Courts and Tribunals Judiciary announces appointment of Judge in Charge of Intellectual Property
  • HMCTS announces daily court lists and website closures
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of HRH The Duchess of Sussex v Associated Newspapers Ltd in which Meghan Markle issued proceedings for misuse of private information and copyright infringement in respect of a private letter she had sent to her father, a case concerning a breach of the duty of confidence by a father who managed to remove redactions from a referral to a local authority’s Childrens’ Services and an announcement from the Courts and Tribunals Judiciary of the newly appointed Judge in Charge of Intellectual Property, Mr Justice Meade. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

