- IP weekly highlights—25 August 2022
- In this issue:
- Copyright & associated rights
- Comment—YouTube, Netflix and other streaming services have to pay up under Belgian copyright law
- Trade marks/passing off
- High Court dismisses appeal in opposition action (Revive A Phone v Wefix)
- LexTalk®IP: a Lexis®Nexis community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
More...
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the IP weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from the world of IP. These highlights focus on the key rights of copyright and associated rights, database rights, trade marks and passing off, designs, and patents as well as covering issues relating to confidential information, know-how R&D and IP disputes all mainly from a UK and European perspective.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.