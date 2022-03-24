- IP weekly highlights—24 March 2022
- Spring Statement 2022—R&D tax relief reforms
- R&D tax relief reforms
- Trade marks/passing off
- Court of Justice considers German trade mark procedural law is wrong (Maxxus Group v Globus Holding)
- Appeal dismissed—hearing officer applied correct law on goodwill and misrepresentation (Wineapp Ltd v Johnson)
- Copyright & associated rights
- Cloud services—private copying exception and fair compensation (Austro-Mechana)
- Designs
- IPEC orders account of profits in design infringement case (Bei Yu Industrial v Nuby)
- IPO seeks to correct designs register following error in dates
- Patents
- Neurim fights for UK licensee rights in Circadin appeal
- Preparing for the UPC
- Is the EPO’s approach to claim interpretation at odds with the UK courts’ principle of doctrine of equivalents?
Welcome to this week’s edition of the IP weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from the world of IP. These highlights focus on the key rights of copyright and associated rights, database rights, trade marks and passing off, designs, and patents as well as covering issues relating to confidential information, know-how R&D and IP disputes all mainly from a UK and European perspective.
