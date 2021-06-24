- IP weekly highlights—24 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Copyright & associated rights
- Communication to the public—liability of online platform operators for user illegal uploads (Joined Cases YouTube and Cyando)
- Communication to the public—copyright trolls can pursue users of peer-to-peer networks and record their IP addresses (Mircom v Telenet)
- IPO opens consultation on impact of copyright law reforms made in 2016
- General IP
- Council of the EU adopts conclusions on IP policy in relation to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Internet
- EURid issues final reminder on Brexit-related suspended domain names
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes news of the Court of Justice’s ruling in the joined cases YouTube and Cyando in which it was held that, in principle, operators of online platforms do not themselves make a communication to the public of copyright-protected content illegally posted online by platform users unless they contribute beyond merely making those platforms available, the case of Mircom v Telenet in which the court found that copyright trolls who are contractual holders of IP rights may benefit from the same rights as authors and pursue users of peer-to-peer networks and record their IP addresses when they are suspected of being involved in infringing activities, and the Council of the EU’s adoption of the conclusions on IP policy in relation to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
