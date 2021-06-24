menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / IP / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

IP weekly highlights—24 June 2021

IP weekly highlights—24 June 2021
Published on: 24 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • IP weekly highlights—24 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • Communication to the public—liability of online platform operators for user illegal uploads (Joined Cases YouTube and Cyando)
  • Communication to the public—copyright trolls can pursue users of peer-to-peer networks and record their IP addresses (Mircom v Telenet)
  • IPO opens consultation on impact of copyright law reforms made in 2016
  • General IP
  • Council of the EU adopts conclusions on IP policy in relation to coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Internet
  • EURid issues final reminder on Brexit-related suspended domain names
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes news of the Court of Justice’s ruling in the joined cases YouTube and Cyando in which it was held that, in principle, operators of online platforms do not themselves make a communication to the public of copyright-protected content illegally posted online by platform users unless they contribute beyond merely making those platforms available, the case of Mircom v Telenet in which the court found that copyright trolls who are contractual holders of IP rights may benefit from the same rights as authors and pursue users of peer-to-peer networks and record their IP addresses when they are suspected of being involved in infringing activities, and the Council of the EU’s adoption of the conclusions on IP policy in relation to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More