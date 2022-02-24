- IP weekly highlights—24 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Trade marks/passing off
- Breaking up is hard to do—breach of confidence and passing off in the ‘insuretech’ industry (Mulsanne v Marshmallow)
- Patents
- Irish Supreme Court asks Court of Justice for guidance on drug patent
- Copyright & associated rights
- API licensing
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
More...
- Updated Precedents
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the IP weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from the world of IP. These highlights focus on the key rights of copyright and associated rights, database rights, trade marks and passing off, designs, and patents as well as covering issues relating to confidential information, know-how R&D and IP disputes all mainly from a UK and European perspective.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.