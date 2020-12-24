- IP weekly highlights—24 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Trade marks/passing off
- Trade marks—continuing use and the interpretation of multiple signs (Bentley Motors v Bentley 1962)
- Patents
- Patent upheld as judge advises best practices to avoid hindsight (Fisher & Paykel Healthcare v Flexicare Medical)
- General IP
- Grant launched to help SMEs maximise their IP assets
- Internet
- ICANN provides initial guidance on Digital Services Act package
More...
- Brexit
- IPR infringement—updated Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- UK representatives—new Brexit transition guidance from EUIPO
- Trade marks and geographical indications—further Brexit transition guidance from the IPO
- Tribunal Practice Notice—new Brexit transition guidance from IPO
- Brexit coverage over the festive period
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
- IP Highlights 2020/2021
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Appeal’s decision in Bentley Motors v Bentley 1962 which considered how the average consumer will perceive two signs which are used together, analysis of the Patents Court’s judgment in Fisher & Paykel which provided advice on the way in which expert evidence in patent cases should be prepared—especially the sequence in which experts are shown documents to avoid hindsight, and the launch of a €20m grant by the EUIPO which aims to help small and medium-sized enterprises maximise their IP assets. These highlights also contain the latest Brexit developments.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.