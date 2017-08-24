Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

IP weekly highlights—24 August 2017

IP weekly highlights—24 August 2017
Published on: 24 August 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • IP weekly highlights—24 August 2017
  • In this issue:
  • Internet
  • LinkedIn’s efforts to stop the bots
  • Online hate crime to be treated as ‘seriously as offline offences’
  • Trade marks
  • Europol and EUIPO explore IPR crime and principles of protection
  • General IP
  • EUIPO guidance clarifies accepted means of communication by fax filling
  • Life sciences
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of IP highlights includes an analysis of LinkedIn attempting to prevent third parties from ‘scraping’ its publicly available member profile data in San Francisco district court, a report on Crown Prosecution Service guidance on online hate crime and details of a joint report from Europol and EUIPO on counterfeiting and piracy in the EU. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

Mistake in contract law

This Practice Note considers the legal concept of mistake in contract law. It examines common mistake, mutual mistake, unilateral mistake, mistake as to identity and mistake as to the document signed (non est factum). It also considers the impact of each of these types of mistake on the contract and

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More