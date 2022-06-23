- IP weekly highlights—23 June 2022
- In this issue:
- Trade marks/passing off
- Court of Justice rules on the interpretation of earlier rights in a particular locality (X BV v Classic Coach Company vof, Y, Z)
- Bad faith and survey evidence in trade mark cases (Lidl v Tesco)
- Caterpillar or copy-cat?—a look at copycatting in the food and drink sector
- Patents
- Court of Appeal dismisses ‘Lay Patient’ argument agreeing divisional valid (Neurim v Mylan)
- Court of Appeal holds judge did not err in construction of patent (Optis Cellular Technology v Apple Retail)
- EPO publishes survey findings on novelty requirements and patent grace period
- Copyright & associated rights
- Copyright in characters (Shazam v Only Fools The Dining Experience)
- General IP
- EFPIA and Vaccines Europe respond to WTO decision to endorse TRIPS waiver
- Brexit
- British Bare Necessities—The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill and the doctrine of necessity
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the IP weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from the world of IP. These highlights focus on the key rights of copyright and associated rights, database rights, trade marks and passing off, designs, and patents as well as covering issues relating to confidential information, know-how R&D and IP disputes all mainly from a UK and European perspective.
