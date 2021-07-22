IP weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the court’s pragmatic approach to an unregistered design right claim and pleading amendment in Original Beauty Technology Company v G4K Fashion Ltd, the case of Lutec v Roche which concerned the infringement of re-registered designs, and news that the EUIPO and the European Association of Development Agencies have signed a collaboration agreement which seeks to support small businesses develop their IP strategies. or to read the full analysis.