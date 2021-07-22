menu-search
Legal News

IP weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Published on: 22 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Designs
  • Court’s pragmatic approach to unregistered design right claim and pleading amendment (Original Beauty Technology Company v G4K Fashion Ltd)
  • Re-registered designs, line drawings and light fittings (Lutec v Roche)
  • General IP
  • EUIPO and EURADA sign collaboration agreement to support small businesses
  • EUIPO executive director speaks on filing numbers and future plans
  • Confidential Information
  • Court of Appeal refuses injunction restraining use of document from without prejudice negotiations in US proceedings (Autostore v Ocado)
Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the court’s pragmatic approach to an unregistered design right claim and pleading amendment in Original Beauty Technology Company v G4K Fashion Ltd, the case of Lutec v Roche which concerned the infringement of re-registered designs, and news that the EUIPO and the European Association of Development Agencies have signed a collaboration agreement which seeks to support small businesses develop their IP strategies. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

