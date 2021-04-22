Sign-in Help
IP weekly highlights—22 April 2021

Published on: 22 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • Public performance and communication to the public—request for extended disclosure (Performing Right Society v Qatar Airways)
  • Intellectual Property Office publishes PIR report review
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • No slice of the (caterpillar) cake for Aldi, says M&S—but does the claim have legs?
  • General IP
  • European Commission proposes new regulatory framework for AI
  • CDEI publishes blog posts on user needs and variations related to AI assurance
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the judgment in Performing Right Society v Qatar Airways which concerned allegations of copyright infringement against Qatar Airways in relation to content played by Qatar Airways on its in-flight entertainment system and raises various jurisdictional issues, commentary on the recent infringement proceedings brought by M&S against Aldi concerning its trade mark over its ‘Colin the Caterpillar’ cake and the European Commission’s proposed regulatory framework for AI. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

