IP weekly highlights—21 January 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the IPEC’s decision in the retrial of Martin v Kogan which related to a dispute of joint authorship of the screenplay for the film Florence Foster Jenkins, the last English court ruling on EU design rights which concerned the infringement of EU registered and unregistered designs for knitted flat shoes and an update by the IPO to its guidance for customers and users of IP, including amendments to the section concerning parallel trade between the UK and the EEA and a new paragraph and link for the bulk change of address service. or to read the full analysis.