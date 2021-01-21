- IP weekly highlights—21 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Copyright & associated rights
- Joint authorship in copyright—the importance of evidence (the retrial of Martin v Kogan)
- An inside look at the GDPR’s impact on the creative industries and release agreements
- Digital collections of artwork held by galleries and museums—reflections on copyright
- Designs
- The last English court ruling on EU design rights (Rothy’s Inc v Giesswein Walkwaren AG)
- 2020 designs case law review
- General IP
More...
- Intellectual property—post-Brexit transition guidance from Intellectual Property Office
- EUIPO launches new e-filing form for direct filers from EEA
- Civil Justice Council’s review of the pre-action protocols
- Databases
- Database right infringement must adversely affect the owner’s substantial investment (CV-Online Latvia)
- Trade marks/passing off
- EUIPO adopts CP11 and CP12 Common Practices
- Patents
- IPO updates guidance on patent service alterations due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Internet
- ICANN releases overview of efforts in relation to GDPR and EPDP
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Note
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the IPEC’s decision in the retrial of Martin v Kogan which related to a dispute of joint authorship of the screenplay for the film Florence Foster Jenkins, the last English court ruling on EU design rights which concerned the infringement of EU registered and unregistered designs for knitted flat shoes and an update by the IPO to its guidance for customers and users of IP, including amendments to the section concerning parallel trade between the UK and the EEA and a new paragraph and link for the bulk change of address service.
