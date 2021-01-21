Sign-in Help
IP weekly highlights—21 January 2021

Published on: 21 January 2021
Updated on: 21 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • Joint authorship in copyright—the importance of evidence (the retrial of Martin v Kogan)
  • An inside look at the GDPR’s impact on the creative industries and release agreements
  • Digital collections of artwork held by galleries and museums—reflections on copyright
  • Designs
  • The last English court ruling on EU design rights (Rothy’s Inc v Giesswein Walkwaren AG)
  • 2020 designs case law review
  • General IP
Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the IPEC’s decision in the retrial of Martin v Kogan which related to a dispute of joint authorship of the screenplay for the film Florence Foster Jenkins, the last English court ruling on EU design rights which concerned the infringement of EU registered and unregistered designs for knitted flat shoes and an update by the IPO to its guidance for customers and users of IP, including amendments to the section concerning parallel trade between the UK and the EEA and a new paragraph and link for the bulk change of address service. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

