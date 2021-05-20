- IP weekly highlights—20 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Trade marks/passing off
- Joint and several liability upheld by Court of Appeal (Lifestyle Equities CV v Ahmed)
- CHAMPANILLO infringes the protected designation of origin CHAMPAGNE (Comité Interprofessionnel du Vin de Champagne v GB)
- Patents
- Specifically ignoring efficiencies in AI—patenting core AI and other mathematical methods based on technical implementation
- Copyright & associated rights
- MEPs adopt report on tackling illegal broadcasting of live sporting events
- IPO updates guidance on technological protection measures complaints process
- Internet
- UK publishes Online Safety Bill—a new era in digital regulation
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes commentary on the Court of Appeal’s decision in Lifestyle Equities v Ahmed concerning an account of profits order in trade mark infringement and passing off proceedings, commentary on Comité Interprofessionnel du Vin de Champagne v GB in which the Advocate General opined that the word CHAMPANILLO infringes the protected designation of origin CHAMPAGNE, analysis of the Guidelines for Examination at the European Patent Office concerning the patentability of mathematical methods when considering AI and machine learning, and analysis of the new UK Online Safety Bill.
