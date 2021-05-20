menu-search
IP weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Published on: 20 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • Joint and several liability upheld by Court of Appeal (Lifestyle Equities CV v Ahmed)
  • CHAMPANILLO infringes the protected designation of origin CHAMPAGNE (Comité Interprofessionnel du Vin de Champagne v GB)
  • Patents
  • Specifically ignoring efficiencies in AI—patenting core AI and other mathematical methods based on technical implementation
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • MEPs adopt report on tackling illegal broadcasting of live sporting events
  • IPO updates guidance on technological protection measures complaints process
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes commentary on the Court of Appeal’s decision in Lifestyle Equities v Ahmed concerning an account of profits order in trade mark infringement and passing off proceedings, commentary on Comité Interprofessionnel du Vin de Champagne v GB in which the Advocate General opined that the word CHAMPANILLO infringes the protected designation of origin CHAMPAGNE, analysis of the Guidelines for Examination at the European Patent Office concerning the patentability of mathematical methods when considering AI and machine learning, and analysis of the new UK Online Safety Bill. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

