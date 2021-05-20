IP weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes commentary on the Court of Appeal’s decision in Lifestyle Equities v Ahmed concerning an account of profits order in trade mark infringement and passing off proceedings, commentary on Comité Interprofessionnel du Vin de Champagne v GB in which the Advocate General opined that the word CHAMPANILLO infringes the protected designation of origin CHAMPAGNE, analysis of the Guidelines for Examination at the European Patent Office concerning the patentability of mathematical methods when considering AI and machine learning, and analysis of the new UK Online Safety Bill. or to read the full analysis.