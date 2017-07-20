Sign-in Help
IP weekly highlights—20 July 2017

Published on: 20 July 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Designs
  • Court of Justice rules on jurisdiction in design cases (Bayerische Motoren Werke AG v Acacia Srl)
  • Media broadcasting and entertainment
  • Assessing the appropriate level of defamation awards
  • Modernising media law
  • Trade marks
  • High Court rejects application for pre-trial reference to the EU Court of Justice (Sky plc and others v Skykick UK Ltd and another)
  • EUIPO correct to apply Member State law in trade mark opposition case (Alfonso Egüed v EUIPO)
Article summary

This week’s edition of IP highlights includes analysis on the Court of Justice judgment in BWM v Acacia regarding the interpretation of the Community Designs Regulation, an article on the potential impact of the ECtHR’s ruling in Independent Newspapers v Ireland on defamation decisions before the English courts and analysis on two trade mark cases. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

