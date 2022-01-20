LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

IP weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Published on: 20 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Patents
  • Court of Appeal agrees that DNA sequencing patents are inventive, not obvious (Illumina v Latvia MGI Tech)
  • Court of Appeal upholds finding of validity and infringement of patent for an electrical power supply device (Lufthansa v Astronics Advanced Electronics Systems)
  • Patents Court refuses injunction on SEP patent ahead of FRAND trial (InterDigital Technology Corporation v Lenovo Group Ltd)
  • Start of provisional application period of the Unitary Patent system
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • Amendments to pleadings allowed in breach of music recording agreement application (Hebden v Domino Recording Company)
  • Trade marks/passing off
Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the IP weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from the world of IP. These highlights focus on the key rights of copyright and associated rights, database rights, trade marks and passing off, designs, and patents as well as covering issues relating to confidential information, know-how R&D and IP disputes all mainly from a UK and European perspective. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

