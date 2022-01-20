- IP weekly highlights—20 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Patents
- Court of Appeal agrees that DNA sequencing patents are inventive, not obvious (Illumina v Latvia MGI Tech)
- Court of Appeal upholds finding of validity and infringement of patent for an electrical power supply device (Lufthansa v Astronics Advanced Electronics Systems)
- Patents Court refuses injunction on SEP patent ahead of FRAND trial (InterDigital Technology Corporation v Lenovo Group Ltd)
- Start of provisional application period of the Unitary Patent system
- Copyright & associated rights
- Amendments to pleadings allowed in breach of music recording agreement application (Hebden v Domino Recording Company)
- Trade marks/passing off
More...
- Let’s get to the point—KnitPro must defend after challenging service and agitating for a stay of proceedings (Crafts Group LLC v M/S Indeutsch International)
- VAGISAN confusingly similar to VAGISIL (Combe International LLC v Dr August Wolff)
- AG publishes opinion on parallel imports, repackaging and division of markets
- EUIPO predicts trade mark applications will continue to rise in 2022
- Designs
- High Court judgment in a damages inquiry concerning an unregistered design right infringement claim (Original Beauty v G4K Fashion)
- General IP
- IPO concludes consultation on IP rights framework
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the IP weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from the world of IP. These highlights focus on the key rights of copyright and associated rights, database rights, trade marks and passing off, designs, and patents as well as covering issues relating to confidential information, know-how R&D and IP disputes all mainly from a UK and European perspective.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.