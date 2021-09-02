LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
IP weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Published on: 02 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Patents
  • Plausibility and undue burden—a new look at insufficiency after FibroGen v Akebia
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • Publishers Association contends copyright changes putting UK publishing at risk
Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Appeal judgment on plausibility and undue burden in the patent case FibroGen v Akebia and research from the Publishers Association warning against the IPO’s potential changes to the UK’s IP framework due to the negative effects it would have on the UK’s publishing industry in respect of the proposals concerning international exhaustion of IP rights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

