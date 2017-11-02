Sign-in Help
IP weekly highlights—2 November 2017

Published on: 02 November 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Trade marks
  • Court of Appeal dismisses appeal on validity of taxi shape marks (London Taxi v Frazer-Nash)
  • Amendments to Madrid agreement common regulation come into force
  • Council of the EU decision on Lisbon Agreement negotiations annulled (European Commission v Council of the EU)
  • Patents
  • Jurisdiction in declaration for non-infringement of a patent (Parainen Pearl Shipping v Kristian Gerhard Jebsen Skipsrederi AS and others)
  • Court of Appeal overturns findings on obviousness (Actavis v ICOS)
  • Patents Court finds Copaxone dosage regimen patent invalid (Generics/Mylan v Yeda)
Article summary

This week’s edition of IP highlights examines the Court of Appeal’s dismissal of an appeal in relation to the validity of certain EU and UK trade mark registrations for the shape of a London taxi in The London Taxi Corporation Ltd v Frazer-Nash Research case. It also contains information concerning several amendments to the common regulations under the Madrid agreement and protocol, set to enter into force on 1 November 2017. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

