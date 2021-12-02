LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

IP weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Published on: 02 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • IP weekly highlights—2 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • A stealthy trade mark acquisition successfully holds off an application for summary judgment (ABP Technology v Voyetra Turtle Beach—STEALTH)
  • Designs
  • WIPO announces amendments to Common Regulations following Hague Union Assembly
  • Patents
  • Voluntary licensing on the rise as Medicines Patent Pool signs second deal for coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment
  • General IP
  • EUIPO and Commission publish report on EU enforcement of IP rights in 2020
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of ABP Technology v Voyetra Turtle Beach in which an application for summary judgment in a trade mark infringement claim was refused after the defendants’ amendments to their defence and counterclaim were partially permitted, an announcement from WIPO that the Assembly of the Hague Union has adopted a number of amendments to the Common Regulations governing international design registrations and commentary on the voluntary licensing of patents for coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment following the Medicines Patent Pool’s second deal with Pfizer. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

