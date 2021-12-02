IP weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of ABP Technology v Voyetra Turtle Beach in which an application for summary judgment in a trade mark infringement claim was refused after the defendants’ amendments to their defence and counterclaim were partially permitted, an announcement from WIPO that the Assembly of the Hague Union has adopted a number of amendments to the Common Regulations governing international design registrations and commentary on the voluntary licensing of patents for coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment following the Medicines Patent Pool’s second deal with Pfizer. or to read the full analysis.