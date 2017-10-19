Sign-in Help
IP weekly highlights—19 October 2017

Published on: 19 October 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • IP weekly highlights—19 October 2017
  • In this issue:
  • Patents
  • Court of Appeal finds covenant not to assert patents does not extend to HTC’s activities (Koninklijke Philips NV v Asustek Computer Incorporation)
  • Trade marks
  • New EU trade mark reforms
  • General IP
  • Framework of Business and Property Courts sets ‘solid groundwork for success’
  • Reputation management
  • Court of Appeal dismisses appeal against strike out of libel claim (Bukovsky v CPS)
This week's edition of IP highlights includes an update on the Court of Appeal's judgment in Koninklijke Philips v Asustek, a consideration of the implications of the new EU trade mark reforms, and an analysis of the impact of the recent launch of the Business and Property Courts.

