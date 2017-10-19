- IP weekly highlights—19 October 2017
- In this issue:
- Patents
- Court of Appeal finds covenant not to assert patents does not extend to HTC’s activities (Koninklijke Philips NV v Asustek Computer Incorporation)
- Trade marks
- New EU trade mark reforms
- General IP
- Framework of Business and Property Courts sets ‘solid groundwork for success’
- Reputation management
- Court of Appeal dismisses appeal against strike out of libel claim (Bukovsky v CPS)
More...
- Jersey was appropriate forum for libel and malicious falsehood claim (Huda v Wells)
- A reminder of the effectiveness of section 10 of the Data Protection Act 1998 and the law of malicious falsehood (Al-Ko Kober v Balvinder Sambhi (trading as Torquebars))
- Life Sciences
- EMA Brexit continuity plan strives to continue ‘business as usual’
- European Commission to review patent and SPC protection framework
- European Commission outlines ‘digital solutions’ to address rising demand for healthcare
- Copyright
- Intellectual Property Enterprise Court dismisses appeal in copyright dispute (Pablo Star Media Ltd v Richard Bowen)
Article summary
This week’s edition of IP highlights includes an update on the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Koninklijke Philips v Asustek, a consideration of the implications of the new EU trade mark reforms, and an analysis of the impact of the recent launch of the Business and Property Courts.
