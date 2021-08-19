menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / IP / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

IP weekly highlights—19 August 2021

Published on: 19 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • IP weekly highlights—19 August 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Trade marks
  • Oatly’s trade mark infringement and passing off claims fail—Oatly AB v Glebe Farm Foods
  • Suing for infringement of a descriptive trade mark isn’t easy (Easygroup v Easylife)
  • Copyright
  • Rudimental’s song ‘Waiting All Night’ does not infringe copyright (Smith v Dryden)
  • General IP
  • IPO to take online fee payments using GOV.UK Pay service
  • IPO publishes guidance on amends to forms post-GOV.UK Pay system change
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court’s decision in Oatly AB v Glebe Farm Food, which concerned trade mark infringement and passing off, the latest in the series of cases concerning the ‘easy+’ portfolio of trade marks, and the Intellectual Property Office’s announcement that it will take online fee payments using the GOV.UK pay service. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More