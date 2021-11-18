LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / IP / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

IP weekly highlights—18 November 2021

Published on: 18 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • IP weekly highlights—18 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • No implied licence for those acquiring property with the benefit of planning permission (Lennox Estates Ltd v S&W Ventures Ltd)
  • CMA to investigate the music streaming market
  • Patents
  • Memorandum of Understanding signed between EPO and WIPO
  • General IP
  • Parliament assesses ambitions of Commission’s EU Intellectual Property Action plan
  • EUIPO paper looks at counteracting misuse of payment services by IP infringers
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of Lennox Estates Ltd v S&W Ventures Ltd which concerned the ownership of copyright in an architect’s drawings, an announcement that the EPO and WIPO have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in a bid to improve the Patent Co-operation Treaty procedural framework and a report from the European Parliament assessing the ambitions of the European Commission’s EU Intellectual Property Action plan. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More