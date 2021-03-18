Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

IP weekly highlights—18 March 2021

IP weekly highlights—18 March 2021
Published on: 18 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • IP weekly highlights—18 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Patents
  • EPO Enlarged Board of Appeal issues landmark decision in G1/19 (Simulations)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—EPO publish Patent Index 2020
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • Communication to the public—imposing technological measures to restrict linking (VG Bild-Kunst)
  • Internet
  • Council of the European Union adopts Digital Europe Programme
  • Registering and renewing .eu domain names—post-Brexit transition guidance from DCMS
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the decision of the EPO’s Enlarged Board of Appeal in G 1/19 which confirmed that the established approach for assessing inventive step of computer-implemented inventions applies to computer-implemented simulations, analysis of the ruling of the Court of Justice in VG Bild-Kunst in which it held that it is legitimate to include a term in a licence agreement that obliges the licensee to use technological restrictions on its website to prevent third parties from framing the copyright work, and news of the adoption of the Digital Europe Programme by the Council of the European Union. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Facilitation payments under the Bribery Act 2010

Facilitating the performance of a duty by public officialsFacilitation payments, also known as facilitating or grease payments, are generally small amounts of money paid to public officials or others as a means of ensuring that they perform their duty, whether more promptly or at all. In some

LEXISNEXIS

Common financial covenants

This Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan to value ratioIt explains:

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

LEXISNEXIS

Acting in concert

Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More