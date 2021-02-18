IP weekly highlights—18 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the judgment Penhallurick v MD5 which considered the ownership of various copyright works in the source code, object code, and a user guide of a computer program created by an employee partially in their spare time using their personal computer, the IPEC's ruling in Software Solutions v 365 Health and Wellbeing which considered the extent to which IP rights can be protected in the context of extensible mark-up language (XML) formats and schemas, and analysis of a statement from the Fair Standards Alliance in which it expressed its concerns regarding the 'inconclusive' nature of an expert group report carried out for the European Commission in which divergent views that could affect the present system of standard essential patents (SEPs) were expressed.