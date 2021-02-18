- IP weekly highlights—18 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Copyright & associated rights
- Authorship and ownership of works in the course of employment (Penhallurick v MD5)
- IP rights in XML formats and schemas and guidance on awarding additional damages (Software Solutions v 365 Health and Wellbeing)
- Patents
- The Fair Standards Alliance stresses ‘divergent views’ in EU patent policy expert report
- Internet
- Comment—Expect sparks as EU governments, lawmakers gird for battle on ePrivacy regulation
- EURid publishes update on Brexit-related domain names
More...
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the judgment Penhallurick v MD5 which considered the ownership of various copyright works in the source code, object code, and a user guide of a computer program created by an employee partially in their spare time using their personal computer, the IPEC’s ruling in Software Solutions v 365 Health and Wellbeing which considered the extent to which IP rights can be protected in the context of extensible mark-up language (XML) formats and schemas, and analysis of a statement from the Fair Standards Alliance in which it expressed its concerns regarding the ‘inconclusive’ nature of an expert group report carried out for the European Commission in which divergent views that could affect the present system of standard essential patents (SEPs) were expressed.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.