Legal News

IP weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Published on: 18 August 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Patents
  • Unjustified threats—communications to IP complaints portal of an online retailer for patent infringement (Shenzhen Carku Technology Co, Ltd v NOCO Co)
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • High Court dismisses appeal in RED DAWG opposition proceedings (Monster Energy v Red Bull)
  • General IP
  • BEIS starts to bite—a look at the first NSIA prohibition and BEIS’ new NSIA guidance
Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the IP weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from the world of IP. These highlights focus on the key rights of copyright and associated rights, database rights, trade marks and passing off, designs, and patents as well as covering issues relating to confidential information, know-how R&D and IP disputes all mainly from a UK and European perspective. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

