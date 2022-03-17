- IP weekly highlights—17 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Designs
- Court of Justice decides Community Design Court must determine claims supplementary to infringement action (Acacia Srl v Bayerische Motoren Werke AG)
- Trade marks/passing off
- Wonder Mum succeeds against Wonder Woman on applying to register a trade mark (DC Comics (Partnership) v Unilever Global IP Ltd)
- Practice Direction 57AC—non-compliance has consequences (Greencastle v Payne)
- Russia allows use of Peppa Pig trade mark as sanctions retaliation
- UK prior rights are relevant to EUTMs after all—important Brexit developments
- Patents
More...
- Commission launches consultation on single procedure for granting SPCs
- Access news and practical guidance on financial sanctions in one place
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Note
- Updated Precedents
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the IP weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from the world of IP. These highlights focus on the key rights of copyright and associated rights, database rights, trade marks and passing off, designs, and patents as well as covering issues relating to confidential information, know-how R&D and IP disputes all mainly from a UK and European perspective.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.