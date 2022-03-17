LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

IP weekly highlights—17 March 2022

Published on: 17 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • IP weekly highlights—17 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Designs
  • Court of Justice decides Community Design Court must determine claims supplementary to infringement action (Acacia Srl v Bayerische Motoren Werke AG)
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • Wonder Mum succeeds against Wonder Woman on applying to register a trade mark (DC Comics (Partnership) v Unilever Global IP Ltd)
  • Practice Direction 57AC—non-compliance has consequences (Greencastle v Payne)
  • Russia allows use of Peppa Pig trade mark as sanctions retaliation
  • UK prior rights are relevant to EUTMs after all—important Brexit developments
  • Patents
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the IP weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from the world of IP. These highlights focus on the key rights of copyright and associated rights, database rights, trade marks and passing off, designs, and patents as well as covering issues relating to confidential information, know-how R&D and IP disputes all mainly from a UK and European perspective. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

