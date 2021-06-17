IP weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the judgment in Yokohama Rubber v Pirelli Tyre in which it was held that a trade mark for the shape of a single groove in a tyre tread was not barred from registration on the grounds that the shape is necessary to create a technical result, the publication of an EUIPO discussion paper on infringement activities on social media channels and how to address them and the ruling in ‘CV-Online Latvia’ SIA v ‘Melons’ SIA, which concerned whether aggregated search results on a website from third-party databases (essentially a ‘database of databases’) would amount to the unlawful extraction and re-utilisation of data from those third-party databases. or to read the full analysis.