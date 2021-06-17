menu-search
Legal News

IP weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Published on: 17 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • Court of Justice holds that trade mark for the shape of a single tyre groove is valid (Yokohama Rubber v Pirelli Tyre)
  • General IP
  • EUIPO publishes paper on IP infringement on social media
  • IPO publishes guidance on trading overseas
  • MoJ announces National Archive to house important judgments
  • Databases
  • Database right (‘CV-Online Latvia’ SIA v ‘Melons’ SIA)
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the judgment in Yokohama Rubber v Pirelli Tyre in which it was held that a trade mark for the shape of a single groove in a tyre tread was not barred from registration on the grounds that the shape is necessary to create a technical result, the publication of an EUIPO discussion paper on infringement activities on social media channels and how to address them and the ruling in ‘CV-Online Latvia’ SIA v ‘Melons’ SIA, which concerned whether aggregated search results on a website from third-party databases (essentially a ‘database of databases’) would amount to the unlawful extraction and re-utilisation of data from those third-party databases. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

