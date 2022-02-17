LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / IP / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

IP weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Published on: 17 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • IP weekly highlights—17 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • IPEC dismisses summary judgment application and invites submissions on conditional order (NAH Holdings v KBF Enterprises)
  • High Court rejects passing off claim in wider breach of confidence dispute (Mulsanne Insurance v Marshmallow Financial Services)
  • CHINA TANG trade mark infringed and honest concurrent use defence dismissed (Gnat v China Tang London)
  • Designs
  • Licensing design rights and the burden of protection (Evans v Joseph Joseph Ltd)
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • Post-implementation review on CDPA 1988, s 72 published
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the IP weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from the world of IP. These highlights focus on the key rights of copyright and associated rights, database rights, trade marks and passing off, designs, and patents as well as covering issues relating to confidential information, know-how R&D and IP disputes all mainly from a UK and European perspective. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general