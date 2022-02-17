- IP weekly highlights—17 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Trade marks/passing off
- IPEC dismisses summary judgment application and invites submissions on conditional order (NAH Holdings v KBF Enterprises)
- High Court rejects passing off claim in wider breach of confidence dispute (Mulsanne Insurance v Marshmallow Financial Services)
- CHINA TANG trade mark infringed and honest concurrent use defence dismissed (Gnat v China Tang London)
- Designs
- Licensing design rights and the burden of protection (Evans v Joseph Joseph Ltd)
- Copyright & associated rights
- Post-implementation review on CDPA 1988, s 72 published
- Patents
- EPO consults on creating Observatory platform
- General IP
- WIPO announces record global IP filing levels
- Know-how/R & D
- UKRI publishes additional guidance ahead of new open access policy
- Fifth edition of Roughton, Johnson & Cook on Patents (formerly known as the Modern Law of Patents)
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
Welcome to this week’s edition of the IP weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from the world of IP. These highlights focus on the key rights of copyright and associated rights, database rights, trade marks and passing off, designs, and patents as well as covering issues relating to confidential information, know-how R&D and IP disputes all mainly from a UK and European perspective.
