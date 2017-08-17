- IP weekly highlights—17 August 2017
- IPO figures show rise in applications for patents, trade marks and designs
- Exclusion and coverage in event cancellation insurance
- Basic patient safety and public health issues ‘must prevail over Brexit’
- Health researcher joins WHO in ensuring all clinical trials are registered
- New discovery of safer plant-based polio vaccine
- New EudraVigilance System one step closer to launching
- Alert: Claimant succeeds in actions for libel and malicious falsehood (Singh v Weayou)
This week’s edition of IP highlights includes a report on statistics published by the Intellectual Property Office covering administrative data for designs, patents, trade marks and hearings in 2016, an update in relation to the High Court’s decision on libel and malicious falsehood in Singh v Weayou, and a link to the new Patent litigation toolkit.
